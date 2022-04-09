Connect with us

"Power" Star Naturi Naughton & Two Lewis' Wedding Looked Like A Fairy Tale

Gbemi & Roma Are Giving Us all the Feels With Their Pre-wedding Photos

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike are ENGAGED!

This Proposal Video of Blessing & Stan Nze is So Cute, It’ll Have You Blushing Hard!

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

From Instagram to Forever! Take in all The Beauty of The #LoveME21 Wedding

Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe

Love Goals! Timi & Busola Dakolo Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Weekend With all the Love & Beauty From This Week’s Features

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. Our love for Saturdays grows stronger with each Saturday and today, our excitement is simply off the charts! If you’re a hopeless romantic like us, then you’re in the right place as this week was a full burst of love, romance and all the beauty that love brings. If you missed any of it, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a rundown of all the amazing features this week. From celebrity engagements to pre-wedding shoots, beautiful love stories, amazing weddings, bridal inspo and beautiful lovey-dovey moments. Just click don’t he title links for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Nonye & Ayo’s Intimate White Wedding is Giving Us all The Feels!

East Meets West! Take in the Beauty of Nonye & Ayo’s Igbo-Yoruba Trad

Ibrahim Knew Halima Was the One Immediately He Met Her! #HalimaGotIbrahimed

Sigrid & Max’s Wedding Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

MI Abaga & Eniola Mafe’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Make Your Day!

Ring The Wedding Bells! Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike are Set For The Aisle

Bolawa & Michael are Solid Proof That Matchmaking Works!

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Vivian & Bolaji Have Got #ThatVBAlove!

A Dating App Matched Efe & Tom – Now It’s #ETfrucci22!

Hannah & Khalifah Met on Twitter – Now It’s #TheHKwedding22!

How to be a Boss Bride? Check Out This Bridal Suits Collection by Layo G!

This Traditional Shoot, “Iyawo” Exudes the Essence of Culture in Bridal Fashion

Shine Through Elegantly on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is all the Inspo You Need For Your Flawless Big Day Slay

Get Your Big Day Elegance on Lock With This Beauty Look

Want to Rock Black On Your Trad? This Beauty Look is The Perfect Inspo

You’ll Totally Enjoy Watching This Groom’s Dance Performance For His Bride

MI Abaga & His Sweetheart, Eniola Mafe Are Engaged! Enjoy This Video of How They Met

This Couple’s Pre-wedding Video Has Got Us in Our Feelings

This Bridal Squad Came Prepared & We Love to See it!

This Groom’s First Look Reaction Will Have You Blushing Hard!

