HighTeaWithBNS: See the Key Highlights from The BNS Women’s Month Closing Event Conversations

Yesterday, BNStyle hosted an intimate first-of-its-kind event tagged “High Tea with BellaNaija Style” as a landmark event to end the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2022 activities!

A major part of the event was driving impact through conversations and the key discussion was on a trending topic, “The Importance of Collaborating & Fostering Communal Growth”, led by BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro.

We kicked off the event with introductory icebreakers to connect all the invitees from diverse fields. It was an excellent opportunity for people who had not met each other to form meaningful connections. We discussed topics across the pros and cons of entrepreneurship, working a corporate job, and the need to keep learning regardless of the professional path taken.

Adedoyin Somuyiwa, the Founder of accessories brand Raenna, spoke about some of her key experiences from previous jobs that made her a stronger entrepreneur and helped her develop skills such as pay grade structure, staff welfare, inventory, etc. Chief Creative Officer of KISARA Eki Ogunbor also joined in the conversation, recounting her time at BellaNaija Style as positive and how that experience was pivotal to helping her succeed as an entrepreneur.

The conversation shifted to the buzzword “Women Supporting Women” as Julian Ojo, BellaNaija’s Chief Operating Officer, started the discussion with a diverse view. She spoke about how the term may sometimes be over flogged and how people may try to disguise negative attitudes and abysmal habits while being “pro-women”. Pan African strategy and communications professional Lehlé Baldé added that everyone should aspire to be good. According to her, a buzzword isn’t enough;

It is paramount to get up and do things for another woman. That is how we can effectively support women.

Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director of acclaimed fashion house TUBO, came with a different angle when she attributed part of her career success to being helped, led, and uplifted by women. She added that she believes strongly in the power of women’s connections like the BNS Women’s Month which inspires and challenges women to work together and uplift one another.

To round off the conversation, Mary Edoro spoke about the need to push for women’s collaboration, be on the lookout for other women close to us, be eager to reach out and help, and the need to remember to be good people in any circle we find ourselves. These and many more were reasons we hosted the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month – to promote positivity and provide a platform for these key points around the growth of women in our industries.

Last year in the wake of the pandemic, the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month closing event was held virtually with a live concert featuring DJ Lambo. This year’s physical event was a step in the right direction to connect stakeholders, conversationalists and leading African women who were part of this year’s activities.

None of the guests or speakers were selected unintentionally. The BellaNaija Style platform boasts of a broad audience populated by women of diverse ages, this event was an opportunity to bring everybody together to stimulate communal growth and development.

Stay tuned as we bring to you all the must-see moments from this event. You can follow the event with the hashtag #HighTeaWithBNS