HighTeaWithBNS: All The Must-See Moments from The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2022 Closing Soiree

To conclude the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2022, Africa’s leading fashion media platform, BellaNaija Style recognised and commemorated 12 amazing women who were part of the success of the #BNSWomensMonth22 activities alongside key conversationalists and stakeholders within the industry.

For the event which was tagged “High Tea with BellaNaija Style“, the attendees including Tubobereni Sandrah, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Eki Ogunbor, Angel Obasi among other exclusive guests were transported to a Bridgeton-esque space with fresh flowers, pretty cocktails, vintage tea sets and a curated menu that introduced all present to a true high tea experience.

BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro, hosted the event and began by explaining to the guests who are key figures in the media, fashion and lifestyle industries the passion and drive behind the annual Women’s Month activities which took place over the four weeks in March with select virtual activations; interview sessions, panel discussions, giveaways to BellaStylistas and more.

During the event, the topic of collaboration and fostering communal growth among women was discussed with strong opinions from all the conversationalists present. Read more about the conversation here.

From the daytime chic fashion (check out what all the guests wore here) to the food, the conversations and the value each guest brought and got out of the event – #HighTeaWithBNS closed out the BNS Women’s Month 2022 in grand style. Keep scrolling for the must-see moments from the event.

Photoshoot…Pose!

Ambience + The Yummy Treats

Everything is Better in Twos & Threes…

In Candid Conversations