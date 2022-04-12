Connect with us

These Fashion Moments from Powede Awujo will inspire your Week in Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lifestyle influencer, Powede Awujo is our style muse this week with great style tips as we channel her effortlessly chic aesthetic.

The multi-passionate BellaStylista shows us how versatile her fashion sense is with every post she puts up. Her style is a mix of simple basics and high fashion made-in-Nigeria pieces that stand out every time. To get a clearer sense of her aesthetic and inspire your week, we curated some of the best looks from her Instagram page.

Keep scrolling for a new fix of Week in Style with BellaNaija Style.

Monday

Pop into the new week with a vibrant coloured suit perfect for Spring.

Tuesday

This white and black fit is a perfect transition for Tuesday’s office to post-work activities.

Wednesday

This mustard dress could not be more perfect for the midweek during spring.

Thursday

Chic loungewear to easy into the weekend

Friday

High fashion event or date night – this outfit is a head-turner for sure

Saturday

Whether it’s a movie date at the cinema or a brunch date with the gals, we do not see how you can go wrong with this chic dress.

Sunday

This ‘Agbada’ inspired dress is sure to turn heads in church or at your next ‘Owambe’ event.

Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

