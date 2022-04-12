Culture Resonates and the Pupils of Chrisland Schools are promoting Ethnic Inclusion with their Language, Art, Cultural Day

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a bid to continuously promote art, culture, and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland organized a Language, Art, and Culture Day across all its units.

This year’s event themed “Culture Resonates” in Chrisland School Opebi featured a display of various Nigerian, African, and international cultures by the pupils. Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in attendance were treated to cultural parades and art exhibitions from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Rwanda, South Africa, Italy, and Romania.
Traditional dances such as the Yam festival dance, Obitun dance, Ogirinya, Zulu, and Tango were also performed by the pupils.

Speaking on the reason behind the theme, Olabimpe Akenroye, headteacher of Chrisland Opebi, stated the importance of instilling culture’s customs and traditions to students, irrespective of modernization and technology.

“We believe that customs and traditions are important, and we intend to keep promoting this with our yearly art, language, and cultural day. We want it to keep echoing and resounding in the minds of our pupils, parents, and society at large, irrespective of modernization and technology”, she said.

The management also reiterated its commitment to promoting Nigerian languages and cultures among its pupils.

The event was attended by high-profile guests, including Adenike Wuraola Adegoke, the general manager of Bond FM 92.9, represented by programme director; Oreoluwa Ogunnaike.

