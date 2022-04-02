Connect with us

Style

Explore Nguuni Nature Park Through Silvia Njoki's Latest Vlog!

Style

It's a Printastic Week! See our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 184

Style

5 Eye-Catching Colour Combinations to Wear This Season

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks| Edition 118

Beauty BN TV Style

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Style

Check out Lerato Kgamanyane's Guide to Effortless Everyday Style – You’re Welcome!

Style

Here’s Every Reason To Love Blue Mbombo's Uber-Chic Baby Bump Style

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

News Style

Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

Style

How To Win Red Carpet Fashion at The Oscars – According To Tiffany Haddish

Style

Explore Nguuni Nature Park Through Silvia Njoki’s Latest Vlog!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Silvia Njoki as we all know is one travel vlogger we keep living vicariously through as she takes amazing trips to the most stunning places, but this time, she went on a heartening trip with her daughter to Nguuni Nature Park in Mombasa, Kenya.

Luckily for us, she documented it and gushed about the beautiful experience with her daughter, saying:

As a mother raising a daughter, one of my favorite things to do is to travel with her and open her up to the world. We recently visited the Nguuni Nature park in #Mombasa courtesy of @tembeanyumbani – this is a cool place to hang out with the tallesow land mammal in the world, picnic, hike or just chill and admire these beautiful and elegant creatures.

Watch the full video below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
css.php