Explore Nguuni Nature Park Through Silvia Njoki’s Latest Vlog!

Silvia Njoki as we all know is one travel vlogger we keep living vicariously through as she takes amazing trips to the most stunning places, but this time, she went on a heartening trip with her daughter to Nguuni Nature Park in Mombasa, Kenya.

Luckily for us, she documented it and gushed about the beautiful experience with her daughter, saying:

As a mother raising a daughter, one of my favorite things to do is to travel with her and open her up to the world. We recently visited the Nguuni Nature park in #Mombasa courtesy of @tembeanyumbani – this is a cool place to hang out with the tallesow land mammal in the world, picnic, hike or just chill and admire these beautiful and elegant creatures.

Watch the full video below

