BNStyle Plus Sound: 14 Photos that prove Tems is a Music Diva with Unmissable Alternative Style!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)


Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

This week’s featured style and beauty muse is last year’s “Essence” and “Fountains” break-out star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems. These collaborations with Wizkid and Drake skyrocketed her into the global music stratosphere earning her two US top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier in her career, she channelled a tomboy-esque vibe into her style, spotting androgynous and loosely fitted slouchy two-piece sets. But as time has passed, she’s now merging and experimenting with more feminine looks with hints of androgyny into her style and beauty. Plus, over the years, she has become a beauty template for her Gen-Z and millennial fan base to draw inspiration from to give that ‘African Baddie’ vibes sprinkled with the ’90s grunge’ and ‘Y2K Nollywood Fashion‘.

With her signature braided hair-do, winged and graphic eyeliners, nude and dark lined lips plus chic fitted cropped tops and elegant loose bottoms for occasions like Reebok‘s #TheInvitationSurroundsYou campaign, FRÄULEIN magazine and Genevieve magazine, she never ceases to steal the moment.

Here are some of her most tasteful beauty moments we are still strung up on:

Tems in her recent Reebok campaign she ate for breakfast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems on the cover of The Sunday Times Style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems for #TommyJeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

Tems’s stunning ensemble for her debut Jimmy Kimmel Live performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Her album art for her ‘Broken Hearts’ EP.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems’s promo shot for her ‘Crazy Tings’ single.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems on the cover of Fräulein Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems for Wonderland Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems on the cover of Genevieve Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems in an edgy shoot by Roderick Ejuetami

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems been ‘giving’ for a while now. Tems on her birthday back in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems on Her birthday from 2020, serving her one of her signature braid moments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Tems for Audiomack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

