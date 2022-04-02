BNStyle Plus Sound: 14 Photos that prove Tems is a Music Diva with Unmissable Alternative Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)



Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

This week’s featured style and beauty muse is last year’s “Essence” and “Fountains” break-out star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems. These collaborations with Wizkid and Drake skyrocketed her into the global music stratosphere earning her two US top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier in her career, she channelled a tomboy-esque vibe into her style, spotting androgynous and loosely fitted slouchy two-piece sets. But as time has passed, she’s now merging and experimenting with more feminine looks with hints of androgyny into her style and beauty. Plus, over the years, she has become a beauty template for her Gen-Z and millennial fan base to draw inspiration from to give that ‘African Baddie’ vibes sprinkled with the ’90s grunge’ and ‘Y2K Nollywood Fashion‘.

With her signature braided hair-do, winged and graphic eyeliners, nude and dark lined lips plus chic fitted cropped tops and elegant loose bottoms for occasions like Reebok‘s #TheInvitationSurroundsYou campaign, FRÄULEIN magazine and Genevieve magazine, she never ceases to steal the moment.

Here are some of her most tasteful beauty moments we are still strung up on:

Tems in her recent Reebok campaign she ate for breakfast.

Tems on the cover of The Sunday Times Style.

Tems for #TommyJeans.

Tems’s stunning ensemble for her debut Jimmy Kimmel Live performance.

Her album art for her ‘Broken Hearts’ EP.

Tems’s promo shot for her ‘Crazy Tings’ single.

Tems on the cover of Fräulein Magazine.

Tems for Wonderland Magazine.

Tems on the cover of Genevieve Magazine.

Tems in an edgy shoot by Roderick Ejuetami

Tems been ‘giving’ for a while now. Tems on her birthday back in 2018.

Tems on Her birthday from 2020, serving her one of her signature braid moments.

Tems for Audiomack.

