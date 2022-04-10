Connect with us

10 Pretty Brunch Outfit Ideas to Try This Weekend, Thanks South African BellaStylistas!

BNStyle Plus Sound: 14 Photos that prove Tems is a Music Diva with Unmissable Alternative Style!

Explore Nguuni Nature Park Through Silvia Njoki's Latest Vlog!

It's a Printastic Week! See our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 184

5 Eye-Catching Colour Combinations to Wear This Season

Check Out This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks| Edition 118

Here's How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Check out Lerato Kgamanyane's Guide to Effortless Everyday Style – You're Welcome!

Here's Every Reason To Love Blue Mbombo's Uber-Chic Baby Bump Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Published

1 day ago

 on

Every event or get-together is an opportunity to dress up, and brunch is no exception. The good news is that you can make a brunch statement in many ways. 

From gorgeous dresses to chic sets, your brunch outfit options are endless, and while it may be fun to buy a few new pieces, many of these looks may already be in your closet.

Thanks to our ever-stylish Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, we have curated plenty of ways to look put together for brunch.

Kefilwe Mabote

Siyanda Bani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Zovuyo Msutwana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

K Naomi Phakathi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin)

Mihlali Ndamase 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Mmaneo V

Blue Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Lesego Legobane

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by [email protected] (@thickleeyonce)

Vongai Mapho

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VONGAI MAPHO (@vongai.mapho)

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

