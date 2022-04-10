10 Pretty Brunch Outfit Ideas to Try This Weekend, Thanks South African BellaStylistas!

Every event or get-together is an opportunity to dress up, and brunch is no exception. The good news is that you can make a brunch statement in many ways.

From gorgeous dresses to chic sets, your brunch outfit options are endless, and while it may be fun to buy a few new pieces, many of these looks may already be in your closet.

Thanks to our ever-stylish Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, we have curated plenty of ways to look put together for brunch.

Kefilwe Mabote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

Siyanda Bani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Zovuyo Msutwana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

K Naomi Phakathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin)

Mihlali Ndamase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Mmaneo V

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mmaneo_V | HOT MOM OF 2 KINGS (@mmaneo_v)

Blue Mbombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Lesego Legobane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [email protected] (@thickleeyonce)

Vongai Mapho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VONGAI MAPHO (@vongai.mapho)

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle