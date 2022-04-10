Style
10 Pretty Brunch Outfit Ideas to Try This Weekend, Thanks South African BellaStylistas!
Every event or get-together is an opportunity to dress up, and brunch is no exception. The good news is that you can make a brunch statement in many ways.
From gorgeous dresses to chic sets, your brunch outfit options are endless, and while it may be fun to buy a few new pieces, many of these looks may already be in your closet.
Thanks to our ever-stylish Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, we have curated plenty of ways to look put together for brunch.
Kefilwe Mabote
Siyanda Bani
Zovuyo Msutwana
K Naomi Phakathi
Mihlali Ndamase
Mmaneo V
Blue Mbombo
Lesego Legobane
Vongai Mapho
Nasiphi Ngcwabe
