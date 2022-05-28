Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of all The Amazing Features From This Week
Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
Another weekend, another time to be merry and bask in the beauty of love. Today, like every other Saturday, we’re celebrating love in its finest forms. As we already know, Saturdays are for weddings! As we get excited over the fact that many lovebirds are saying their “I do” today, we’ve also got beautiful features from the past week to drool over.
From amazing weddings to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, heartwarming love stories, wedding planning tips and inspos…if you missed anything this week, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a recap of all your favourite features. Click on the title links for more on each story.
Have a fabulous weekend!
From Ivory Coast with Love – Lisa & Rachid’s Mirror-themed Wedding was all Shades of Turnt!
Lisa & Rachid’s Waterside Wedding Brunch was a Burst of Love & Colours
Vanessa & Fisayo’s Efik – Yoruba Trad Was One For The Books! #BecomingThe Michaels
Catch all the Feels of Love With Ruki & Amadi’s Wedding Video
From Ghana to Nigeria – Take in the Beauty of Lisa & Nonso’s Trad
Tayo & Mayowa Went From Meeting at a Wedding Party to Planning Their Own Wedding!
Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Adetinuke & Tobi Found The #ATkindofLove!
Gbemi Planned a Surprise Party For Collins & Got a Surprise Proposal!
After 12 Years of Love & Friendship, Blessing and Nnamdi Take on Forever!
Ini Dima-Okojie’s Lavish Moroccan-themed Bridal Shower Has us in High Spirits!
Ini Dima-Okojie Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in Her 4 Wedding Looks!
Exude Sheer Elegance On Your Big Day with This Beauty Look
Simple + Exquisite = This Stylish Civil Wedding Inspo!
This Civil Wedding Inspo is For The Chic & Stylish Bride
Exude The Perfect Allure on Your Trad With This Beauty Look
Grooms-to-be! Get in Your Suave Element With These Looks by King Hakbal
This Beautiful First Look Reaction Will Make Your Day!
This Couple’s Energy + Chemistry on the Dancefloor Will Brighten Your Day
This Bride & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Will Make You Smile!
This Groom Hyping His Bride is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today!