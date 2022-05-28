Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Recap of all The Amazing Features From This Week

Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding was an Awesome Display of Love & Culture

From The DMs to a Romantic Rooftop Proposal! Relish Queenet & Michael's #BNBling Moment

BN Bridal: The RIVINI SS23 Collection By Rita Vinieris Exudes Modern Perfection

From University Buddies to Lovers For Life! See Nike & Dami's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Of Beauty, Love & Colours! Enjoy The #HappilyEverRG Trad & White Wedding

See All the Fab #AsoEbiBella Guests at Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding

First Look: You’ve Got to See Ini Dima-Okojie’s Trad Look | #AChocolateLoveStory

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's Your Rundown of all The Beauty & Colour From This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Another weekend, another time to be merry and bask in the beauty of love. Today, like every other Saturday, we’re celebrating love in its finest forms. As we already know, Saturdays are for weddings! As we get excited over the fact that many lovebirds are saying their “I do” today, we’ve also got beautiful features from the past week to drool over.

From amazing weddings to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, heartwarming love stories, wedding planning tips and inspos…if you missed anything this week, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a recap of all your favourite features. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

From Ivory Coast with Love – Lisa & Rachid’s Mirror-themed Wedding was all Shades of Turnt!

Lisa & Rachid’s Waterside Wedding Brunch was a Burst of Love & Colours

Vanessa & Fisayo’s Efik – Yoruba Trad Was One For The Books! #BecomingThe Michaels

Catch all the Feels of Love With Ruki & Amadi’s Wedding Video

From Ghana to Nigeria – Take in the Beauty of Lisa & Nonso’s Trad

Tayo & Mayowa Went From Meeting at a Wedding Party to Planning Their Own Wedding!

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Adetinuke & Tobi Found The #ATkindofLove!

Gbemi Planned a Surprise Party For Collins & Got a Surprise Proposal!

After 12 Years of Love & Friendship, Blessing and Nnamdi Take on Forever!

Ini Dima-Okojie’s Lavish Moroccan-themed Bridal Shower Has us in High Spirits!

Ini Dima-Okojie Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in Her 4 Wedding Looks!

Exude Sheer Elegance On Your Big Day with This Beauty Look

Simple + Exquisite = This Stylish Civil Wedding Inspo!

This Civil Wedding Inspo is For The Chic & Stylish Bride

Exude The Perfect Allure on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Grooms-to-be! Get in Your Suave Element With These Looks by King Hakbal

This Beautiful First Look Reaction Will Make Your Day!

This Couple’s Energy + Chemistry on the Dancefloor Will Brighten Your Day

This Bride & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Will Make You Smile!

This Groom Hyping His Bride is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

