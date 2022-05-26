Connect with us

Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

We're Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Here are 9 things Maraji has Learned Since Becoming a Mom

AY & Mabel Makun Took Their Daughter Ayomide To Church in Grand Style | See Photos

Here's How this Mom is Making Feeding Fun for her Kids ❤️

Ify & Jude Okoye Pulled Out All the Stops to Celebrate their Son Ethan's First Birthday | Watch

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Officially Mrs Ene-Obong!

New Mum Alert! Rihanna Has Welcomed a Baby Boy

Ify Okoye's Baby Boy is One! Get to Know Ethan

Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha cover the April 2022 issue of Media Room Hub's Magazine

Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

When you are getting hitched to the one that your heart beats for, there’s a set of people that are the happiest, and they’re your favourite people! Your family and, of course, your girls. Seeing all those beautiful displays of sisterhood is most certainly always refreshing.

Ini Dima-Okojie‘s best girls threw her a Moroccan themed bridal shower on Wednesday night, May 25, and it was all shades of beautiful!

Check out the highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

