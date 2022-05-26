Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

When you are getting hitched to the one that your heart beats for, there’s a set of people that are the happiest, and they’re your favourite people! Your family and, of course, your girls. Seeing all those beautiful displays of sisterhood is most certainly always refreshing.

Ini Dima-Okojie‘s best girls threw her a Moroccan themed bridal shower on Wednesday night, May 25, and it was all shades of beautiful!

Check out the highlights below: