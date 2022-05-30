BNStyle Spotlight: Congolese Model Cindy Bruna at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

Every year at the Cannes Film Festival, the top names in film, fashion and entertainment grace Cannes’ most exclusive events one of such events is the annual amfAR Gala with usual opulence and high glamour. The Gala features a charity auction and a fashion show to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research and raising money for HIV prevention and AIDS research, education, and advocacy.

This year, Italian-Congolese supermodel Cindy Bruna turned heads as she sizzled in an audacious, black MÔNOT dress displaying edgy cut-outs. Spicing things up, she elevated the look with bedazzling jewellery from Chopard and Jimmy Choo heels.

The French-born stunner then shared a gorgeous transformation reel of her getting glammed up for the exclusive event as she opted for soft dewy glam makeup and her hair was slicked back into a chic ponytail. At this point, we can all conclude that she came correct and left her mark.

Credits

Styling: @mickaelcarpin

Dress: @monotofficial | @elimizrahi

Jewellery: @chopard

Shoes: @jimmychoo

Makeup: @makeupbykellymcclain

Hair: @alexandrinepiel