BNStyle Spotlight: Congolese Model Cindy Bruna at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

Cynthia Erivo Stole The Spotlight At The 2022 amfAR Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

Doja Cat is Stunning on the June/July Cover of ELLE Magazine!

We're Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

See This Week's Super Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 125

Makioba unveils 'May by Makioba' for Spring/Summer 2022!

These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the "Bold & Fearless" Collection

BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Every year at the Cannes Film Festival, the top names in film, fashion and entertainment grace Cannes’ most exclusive events one of such events is the annual amfAR Gala with usual opulence and high glamour. The Gala features a charity auction and a fashion show to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research and raising money for HIV prevention and AIDS research, education, and advocacy. 

 

A post shared by Cindy Bruna (@cindybruna)

This year, Italian-Congolese supermodel Cindy Bruna turned heads as she sizzled in an audacious, black MÔNOT dress displaying edgy cut-outs. Spicing things up, she elevated the look with bedazzling jewellery from Chopard and Jimmy Choo heels.

 

A post shared by Cindy Bruna (@cindybruna)

The French-born stunner then shared a gorgeous transformation reel of her getting glammed up for the exclusive event as she opted for soft dewy glam makeup and her hair was slicked back into a chic ponytail. At this point, we can all conclude that she came correct and left her mark.

Credits

Styling: @mickaelcarpin

Dress: @monotofficial@elimizrahi

Jewellery: @chopard 

Shoes: @jimmychoo

Makeup: @makeupbykellymcclain

Hair: @alexandrinepiel

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

