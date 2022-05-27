Doja Cat is Stunning on the June/July Cover of ELLE Magazine!

Doja Cat is the stunning cover girl for ELLE Magazine and we can’t get over the gorgeous photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

The multi-faceted artist appeared for the first cover look in a chic trench coat and a Tiffany & Co. brooch accompanied by an edgy chopped dark bob and dewy nude makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

The second cover look features the pop star looking statuesque in a hot pink Maison Valentino number with a wispy fringed bob. In this issue, Doja delves into how she channels her energy into her shows and performances to create eclectic experiences for her fans to escape into.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Posing in a red leather number, the Kiss Me More singer-songwriter also addresses her future in fashion, beauty and even movies. She plans to take everything in slowly and enjoy the moment as much as she can. She also hinted at possible appearances in movies as she mentioned it is something she would love to do in the future.

Read the full story here on Elle.com.

Credits

Magazine: @elleusa

Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia

Creative Director: Stephen Gan

Photographer: @adrienneraquel

Stylist: @patti_wilson

Writer: @marjon_carlos

Hair: @nikkinelms | @mauimoisture

Makeup: @raisaflowers @_e.d.m.a

Manicure: @chaunlegend | @theonly.agency

Set Design: @danieljhorowitz | @jonesmgmt

Production: @williamgalusha

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!