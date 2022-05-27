Connect with us

Style

Doja Cat is Stunning on the June/July Cover of ELLE Magazine!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

We're Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Promotions Style

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

Style

See This Week's Super Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 125

Style

Makioba unveils 'May by Makioba' for Spring/Summer 2022!

Style

These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

Style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the "Bold & Fearless" Collection

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Style

Styles Stars Are Sizzling in Red this Week on #BellaStylista Issue 192

Style

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

Style

Doja Cat is Stunning on the June/July Cover of ELLE Magazine!

Published

23 hours ago

 on

Doja Cat is the stunning cover girl for ELLE Magazine and we can’t get over the gorgeous photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

The multi-faceted artist appeared for the first cover look in a chic trench coat and a Tiffany & Co. brooch accompanied by an edgy chopped dark bob and dewy nude makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

The second cover look features the pop star looking statuesque in a hot pink Maison Valentino number with a wispy fringed bob. In this issue, Doja delves into how she channels her energy into her shows and performances to create eclectic experiences for her fans to escape into.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Posing in a red leather number, the Kiss Me More singer-songwriter also addresses her future in fashion, beauty and even movies. She plans to take everything in slowly and enjoy the moment as much as she can. She also hinted at possible appearances in movies as she mentioned it is something she would love to do in the future.

Read the full story here on Elle.com.

Credits

Magazine: @elleusa
Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia
Creative Director: Stephen Gan
Photographer: @adrienneraquel
Stylist: @patti_wilson
Writer: @marjon_carlos
Hair: @nikkinelms  | @mauimoisture
Makeup: @raisaflowers @_e.d.m.a
Manicure: @chaunlegend | @theonly.agency
Set Design: @danieljhorowitz | @jonesmgmt
Production: @williamgalusha

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#ChildrensDay: For Your Children, Get Your PVC!

Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin
css.php