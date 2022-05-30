Cynthia Erivo Stole The Spotlight At The 2022 amfAR Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

Each year at the Cannes Film Festival, celebrities bring glamour to one of Cannes’ most exclusive events, the annual amfAR Gala, a charity auction and fashion show to raise money for HIV prevention and AIDS research, education, and advocacy.

This year, attendee Cynthia Erivo who always turns heads on the red carpet did just that at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in custom Louis Vuitton.

The enchanting look featured a black silk plunging bodice attached to a voluminous light pink skirt of silk mousseline feathers. Cynthia paired the outfit with statement jewellery and a pink clutch. Instead of her signature bright-hued buzz cut, the style star reverted to her natural hair colour and paired the look perfectly with soft glam makeup.

Credits

Photography: @gregwilliamsphotography

Styling:@jasonbolden

Dress: @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere