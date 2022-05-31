Everything You Missed From The BNStyle Cocktails & Conversations Session at the 2022 Africa Soft Power Project

Connect with us

Published

24 mins ago

 on

BellaNaija Style recently hosted top fashion experts from Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda in an interactive session for founders and creatives at a cocktail event tagged GlamTail at the Africa Soft Power Project in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, the 26th of May 2022.

 

We spoke to founders who have built their brands to cater to a global audience from the continent, navigating challenges like logistics and foreign exchange fluctuations. The intimate, informative, and entertaining conversation with the changemakers centred on Reaching and Influencing International Audiences from Africa.

The round table discussion was moderated by BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro, with Nana Baffour, Co-founder and Chairman of NVH Studios, a group that owns premier luxury shoe brand Zeferino, Tola Adegbite, Founder/Creative Director of premium fashion brand TURFAH and Moses Turahirwa Fashion Designer & Founder of top Rwandan fashion brand Moshions.

Watch the discussion below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

The BNStyle Cocktails & Conversations closed with a beautiful mini runway show featuring shoe brand Zeferino and a solid performance by the talented Nigerian rapper and record producer M.I Abaga. See all the photos below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

