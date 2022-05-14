Connect with us

DJ Spinall & Asake's "Palazzo" Is A Certified Party Starter

From Ikorodu to the World - Catch Zlatan in this episode of "Tea with Tay"

7 Takeaways from Burna Boy's Billboard Cover Feature

New Music: Waje & Falz - Vibes

New Music: Zinoleesky - Loving You

New Music: Ria Sean - Thai Food

Mavin Records Puts Out Romantic Number titled "Overdose" featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx & Boy Spyce

Plug Into the Soulful Sounds of Davido & The Samples this Weekend with "Stand Strong"

Burna Boy's New Music "Last Last" Is Repeat Worthy | Listen

New Music + Video: Benita Okojie Adeyina - Imu Egbe Bhen (I Give Myself)

DJ Spinall & Asake’s “Palazzo” Is A Certified Party Starter

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Early this year, Asake cemented his place in the industry with his catchy singles “Sungba” and “Omo Ope” which are sure to get any listener in the mood to party.

To take us into another party mood, the YBNL star teamed up with Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, Spinall, on the track titled “Palazzo”, alongside its stunning music video directed by TG Omori. The record is co-produced by Magix Sticks and Spinall. mixed and mastered by Eskeez.

Listen to the new track:

Watch the music video below:



