DJ Spinall & Asake’s “Palazzo” Is A Certified Party Starter

Early this year, Asake cemented his place in the industry with his catchy singles “Sungba” and “Omo Ope” which are sure to get any listener in the mood to party.

To take us into another party mood, the YBNL star teamed up with Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, Spinall, on the track titled “Palazzo”, alongside its stunning music video directed by TG Omori. The record is co-produced by Magix Sticks and Spinall. mixed and mastered by Eskeez.

Listen to the new track:

Watch the music video below: