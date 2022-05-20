Connect with us

Music

New Music: Lil Kesh feat. Joeboy - Vanilla Bottega

BN TV Music

CKay Performs His Hit Singles "Love Nwantiti" & "Emiliana" on Audiomack's 'Fine Tuned'

Music Promotions

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Loving You

Music

Black Sherif drops music video for "Kwaku The Traveller"

Music

New Music: CKay feat. Silly Walks - Maria

Music

New Video: Johnny Drille feat. Don Jazzy - Ova

Music

New Music: Simi - Naked Wire

Music

New Music + Video: Omah Lay - Woman

Music

New Music: Lojay & Sarz feat. Chris Brown - Monalisa (Remix)

Music

New Music: Lil Kesh feat. Joeboy – Vanilla Bottega

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lil Kesh, the head honcho of YAGI Entertainment, has released fresh new music titled “Vanilla Bottega.” This time, the rapper teams up with Joeboy.

“Vanilla Bottega,” produced by SB and mixed and mastered by Swaps, serves as Lil Kesh’s first official song of the year. It follows up on the previously released “Don’t Call Back,” which features Zinoleesky.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the visualizer below:

Stream “Vanilla Bottega” on all digital stores. 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It
css.php