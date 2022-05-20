New Music: Lil Kesh feat. Joeboy – Vanilla Bottega

Lil Kesh, the head honcho of YAGI Entertainment, has released fresh new music titled “Vanilla Bottega.” This time, the rapper teams up with Joeboy.

“Vanilla Bottega,” produced by SB and mixed and mastered by Swaps, serves as Lil Kesh’s first official song of the year. It follows up on the previously released “Don’t Call Back,” which features Zinoleesky.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the visualizer below:

Stream “Vanilla Bottega” on all digital stores.