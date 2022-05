Every year, the Met Gala proves itself to be one of the biggest fashion events in the US. Appropriately, it’s only right that we celebrate the beautiful couples that graced the red carpet on Monday night.

The 2022 Met Gala was celebrating American style and unsung heroes of US design with a special emphasis on “Gilded Glamour” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, these couples turned Met Gala into the ultimate date night. 1. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) 2. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

3. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

4. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

5. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

6. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

7. Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson