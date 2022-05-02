Connect with us

Career Inspired

Kola Oyeneyin, Eric Idiahi & Jude Feranmi Among This Year’s Tutu Leadership Fellows

Career Inspired

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

BN TV Career

Tayo Aina spent 24 hours with Iyin Aboyeji, M.I Abaga & Remi Dada to ask them life's toughest questions | Watch

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

Career

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Career Promotions

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales????

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Career Inspired

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Career

Kola Oyeneyin, Eric Idiahi & Jude Feranmi Among This Year’s Tutu Leadership Fellows

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The African Leadership Institute has announced the winners of its prestigious Tutu Fellowship programme, and this year’s class is once again a diverse mix of scholars, artists, and activists from Africa. The cohort was chosen from among more than 330 nominations of exceptional quality submitted by AFLI from around Africa. They are from the nations listed below: Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

According to AFLI, “the selected candidates demonstrate the incredible wealth and breadth of leadership talent that exists in Africa’s young people, which bodes well for Africa’s future.”

Amongst the 23 are 3 Nigerians including Kola Oyeneyin; co-founder & Director, Volition Capital, Jude Feranmi; convener, Raising New Voices Initiative, and Eric Idiahi; partner & co-founder, Verod Capital Management. A few candidates are included this year who were selected in 2020 but who could not attend that cohort due to COVID restriction

Other Africans who made the list are, Aïssata Lam, Bilha Ndirangu, Caroline Ng’ang’a-Omondi, Elizabeth Biney-Amissah, Francis Ben Kaifala, James Friedrich Woods, Johanna Monthe, Lebogang Moropa, Linda Kushinga Sibanyoni, Lydia Winyi Kembabazi, Michiel le Roux, Mongezi Dladla, Nana Dufie Addo, Ope Bobade, Roselyn Kemp, Steve Tchoumba, Tarek Mouganie, Victoria Ratshefola, Dr William Okyere-Frempong and Yvonne Mburu.

Read the biographies of the Nigerians below:

Kola Oyeneyin

Kola Oyeneyin is the Co-founder and director of Volition Capital, an asset management company operating in the US and Africa. He is responsible for deal sourcing and structuring, commercial negotiations, and co-managing the large, member-based collective. He said that he had seen many businesses fail once the founders exited, so he has been active in succession planning to allow for founders to exit and leave a thriving company behind. In 2018, he was appointed a member of the Vice President of Nigeria’s Advisory Group on Technology & Creativity.

Prior to this, he was the Founder and CEO of Venia Group, a venture creation and development company that created opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. One of the companies under Venia’s umbrella was AutoGenius, Nigeria’s first digital insurance platform that was established in partnership with the top five insurance companies in Nigeria. He was also a Business Manager for the Lekki British School in Nigeria and a Business Analyst for Hewlett Packard in the UK.

Kola has started several foundations and also GenVoices, a non-partisan organization that prepares young people for political engagement. He is an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Leadership Initiative. In 2013, he was nominated as Entrepreneur of the Year by Future Awards Africa.

Eric Idiahi

 

Eric Idiahi is a financier and venture-builder of numerous African companies. He is a Partner and co-founder of Verod Capital Management Limited, a $300 million Africa-focused private equity firm he co-founded in 2008. Verod Capital Management is active across various sectors and aims to generate economic value with sustainability for the communities in which it operates. At Verod, Eric has led several notable mergers, acquisitions and investments in the technology, financial services, education and pharmaceutical sectors.

He sits on the boards of several companies including EMZOR Pharmaceutics Industries Limited; Greensprings Educational Services Limited; Rainbow Educational Services Limited; Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) Limited; Eleva Group; Tangerine Life Insurance Limited; African Lifestyle Limited; and Lancaster University, Ghana.

Eric is also an avid art collector. He was originally selected for the Class of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic deferred his Fellowship to 2022.

Jude Feranmi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jude ‘Feranmi (@thisisjfk)

Jude Feranmi is the Convenor of the Raising New Voices Initiative. For the past seven years, he has worked as a civil society leader, bringing Nigeria’s youth together to advocate for policy and legislation reforms that ensure the participation of young people in Nigeria’s civic and political life. Jude also set up a sister organisation to New Voices called the Republicraft Consultancy to leverage its policy expertise and advocacy experience. It provides policy analysis for organisations working in policy advocacy in the country. Jude was also recruited to be Executive Director of To Build a Nation (TBAN), a civil society organization that promotes democracy in Nigeria.

New Voices succeeded in getting the Electoral Amendment Bill passed into law with more than 90% of the recommendations on youth inclusion made. Jude has served in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, working on the Nigerian Startup Bill as the Engagement Lead. He has also served as an independent consultant to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and as Technology Policy Engagement Advisor to Tech Hive Advisory. Other roles he has held include Advocacy Consultant to Digital Governance for Africa; and also the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre. He was also a co-founder of Founding Networks Africa and a range of other political and governance-related organisations and initiatives.

During the Ford Foundation-funded Project Pakati at AFLI, he served as a Changemaker, one of the leadership positions for the project.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler

Farida Yahya: How to Separate Yourself from Your Business
css.php