Inspired

Yemi Adamolekun is the Recipient of Global Citizen Prize's 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria

Published

18 mins ago

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Nigerian activist Yemi Adamolekun has been announced as one of the winners of the 2022 Global Citizen Prize. Yemi, the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, a non-partisan network committed to building a culture of public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship, was honoured with the 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria.

Khanyisile Motsa, founded of Home of Hope for Girls, an organisation that serves to restore human dignity to exploited girls in a safe environment while offering rehabilitative services, was also honoured with the 2022 Citizen Award South Africa.

“The Global Citizen Prize celebrates remarkable changemakers who are taking exceptional actions to end extreme poverty NOW. These extraordinary activists keep the world’s poor at the forefront of their life’s work, take exceptional actions to end extreme poverty in their own communities, and foster social change across the globe,” Global Citizen said on its website.

See the full list of winners here.

 

