The Office of the Citizen is the Focus of the 2021 Ehingbeti Summit

Retired chairperson of the Nigerian Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO), Yemisi Ransom Kuti, said the government and citizens need to adopt a common sense of shared value.

She said this during one of the sessions of the biennial Ehingbeti Economic Summit themed ‘For a greater Lagos’.

The session’s focus was on “The office of the citizen, citizen participation in government”.

According to Yemisi, building a common value would mean the government and citizens actively partnering together to achieve their irrespective roles.

She also spoke briefly about how culture has been a barrier to development.

Other speakers at the session were Princess Adebowale, Yemi Adamolekun, Alero Otubo, and Gloria Ajala.

They spoke on issues both the government and citizens need to work on.

Some of which include:

The government should integrate feedback into its system.

The arms of government should be leveraged on.

Room should be given to the citizen for speaking and then acting upon it effectively.

Building trust and confidence (The government playing their roles by supporting citizens and citizens playing their roles by listening to the government)

Regular structuring of the sectors

Representing the seat of the government, Princess Adebowale, the special adviser on civic engagement to the Lagos State government assured of the government’s response to the issues raised.

About Ehingbeti Economic Summit

The annual Lagos summit named ‘Ehingbeti’ started in 2000. However, the event changed from a yearly one to a biennial event.

This resulted from the importance attached to the event; as it gave the state government the time to respond to the commitment she made. Although the summit was last held in 2014.

The summit itself has a rich history.

Interestingly, it has been hosted continuously since the beginning of the millennium in the year 2000 and is now firmly established as a credible forum for stimulating economic growth in Lagos State.

The theme for the 2021 event is, “For a greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade.”

To join the conversation at the ongoing summit, click here. You can also follow ehingbetisummit.com for more information.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content