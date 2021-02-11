Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Lagos State is set to hold its 8th Ehingbeti Economic Summit in less than a week from now, and this time around the bi-annual event will be hosted virtually.

While the main event is scheduled to hold between February 16th-18th, Leading technology platform, Techuncode has partnered with the Lagos State Government to organize a series of preparatory Hub activations for interested participants.

According to Techuncode, driving a conversation within smaller tech communities and hubs creates another opportunity for the government to interface with citizens and get solid feedback and opinions on pressing issues.

These recommendations can subsequently form a critical aspect of the government’s response to those issues in time. Hence, the importance of this program.

The hub activation which will be split into 8 series doubles as a platform where youths and young adults can address and collaboratively engage key arising matters in the society.

This series will be hosted virtually by different tech communities and hubs across the State, allowing interested persons to join any within proximity.

Also, the series will feature seasoned speakers from different fields and works of life, who are well-equipped with the right skills to impact the audience significantly.

Themed “21st Century Skills – Closing the Unemployment Gap for Next Generation of Leaders- youth internship dynamics”, this particular series will be hosted virtually by Cedar STEM Hub on Thursday, February 11th, 2021.

The event will kick at 4 pm prompt and will span through 6 pm. Click this link to register

Key speakers that will grace the session include Dr. Ibilola Amao (Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services) and Blessing O. Okorafor (HR, Business Partner in Lonadek Inc.), both of which will broadly address the subject matter.

Speaking on the need to set up this initiative, Techuncode GM, Arinola Gelor said:

“We believe every tech community cluster in Lagos should be engaged towards the Ehingbeti Economic Summit as they form a major stakeholder in the economic development of Lagos State, so we decided to co-host this Activation event.“

Techuncode also believes that the initiative is another way of mobilizing stakeholders within the industry with a greater purpose of achieving collectively, the “Lagos dream.”

Also supported by other corporate entities including Africa Tech Radio (ATR), Teksightedge Ltd., and Beyond Perception; the activation series promises to be an interesting one.

You can attend any of the other activation programs slated to be held in other communities or hubs (click this link for full details and schedule).

Follow this link to sign up and reserve a seat at the forthcoming LASG virtual Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021.

