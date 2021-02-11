Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

After a long wait, the all-inclusive Lagos Economic Summit – Ehingbeti is finally a few days away.

As stakeholders gear up for the economic summit which has been slated for February 16th -18th, Lagos State in partnership with a digital tech media platform – Techuncode, and other selected tech hubs are driving conversations within communities on issues tied to the #ForAGreaterLagos theme. This initiative is intended to serve as a prelude to the main event –Ehingbeti 2021.

In a bid to encourage more participation among the youths and other interested individuals across Lagos State, this preparatory program has been divided into different series and shared among selected hubs that are sparsely distributed across the state.

One of the partnering hubs on the community discourse is Ingressive Capital. Featuring thought leaders in the technology space, Ingressive Capital will be hosting a conversation around the theme “accelerating impact through Investment in technology”.

The discourse would allow individuals within the firm’s community and other professionals from without to rub minds together and map out a plan for birthing a greater Lagos by means of improved investment in technology within the state

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 from around 2pm to 3pm. Click this link to register or visit bit.ly/ehingbetitechhubs.

Keynote speakers at the event will include Sean Burrowes (Founder, Ingressive for Good – I4G), Mimshach Obioha (Executive Director, Ventures Platform), and Oluwakayode Nubi (Managing Partner, HoaQ), Uwem Uwemakpan (VP. Operations Ingressive Capital).

Commenting on the upcoming hub discussion, Techuncode General Manager Arinola Gelor said,

“We believe that every tech community has a significant role to play in the state’s reform. This is why we have decided to co-host this event with selected tech hubs within Lagos State. ” “Our goal is to come out of each discourse with specific and realistic recommendations that’d aid investment in technology within Lagos State and ultimately promote the #ForAGreaterLagos agenda,” she added.

The program will be open to all interested individuals at no cost at all. However, pre-registration is required for participation and there are only limited seats available. This is to avoid congestions and needless contacts at the meeting in defense against COVID 19. To register, click on this link.

You can also click on this link to reserve a seat at the forthcoming Lagos State Economic summit – Ehingbeti 2021. Pre-registration for Ehingbeti is also compulsory.

