Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Plus Innovation Hub will be hosting a community discourse around the theme “Unlocking Agricultural Potential to ensure Food Security and Sustainability”. This discourse is a spin-off of a Lagos State Government initiative in partnership with digital tech media platform – Techuncode, towards Ehingbeti.

The initiative was designed to take critical conversations into smaller communities to gain insight into the views of people within these communities and aggregate recommendations from them. These recommendations will influence the resolutions that will emerge from this year’s Lagos Economic Summit – Ehingbeti 2021.

Ehingbeti, which is only a few days away is the state’s most impactful summit. Formerly annual, then biennial before a brief cessation in 2014, the summit has played a major role in the development of infrastructures and implementation of policies that have led to traceable growths within Lagos. Over the years, the summit has led to more than 210 resolutions. Remarkably, 199 of these resolutions have been achieved.

As a prelude to Ehingbeti, Plus Innovation Hub will be playing host to seasoned speakers who will shed light on how the Agricultural sector can be tapped to promote food security within Lagos State.

Some of the key speakers to grace the event include, Michael Ogundare (CEO and Co-founder, Crop2Cash), Modupe Oyetoso (CEO, Smart Farm Nigeria) and, Africanfarmer Mogaji (Chairman, and Agro-allied Group, LCCI).

The conversation will be shared among the speakers and every attendee with the hopes of arriving at specific and realistic recommendations to achieve food security, sustainability, and ultimately, a greater Lagos.

This program will be held virtually on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, and will commence by 12 noon through 2:00 pm. Click this link to register or visit bit.ly/ehingbetitechhubs.

Commenting on the upcoming hub discussion, Techuncode General Manager Arinola Gelor said,

“We believe that every tech community has a significant role to play in the state’s reform. This is why we have decided to co-host this event with selected tech hubs within Lagos State. ” “Our goal is to come out of each discourse with specific and realistic recommendations that’d aid investment in technology within Lagos State and ultimately promote the #ForAGreaterLagos agenda,” she added.

Although the community discourse is a free entry program, it is important to note that registration is a prerequisite for attendance. This will help to ensure crowd management at the event as a precaution against COVID 19 spread.

The Lagos State Economic Summit – Ehingbeti, will commence after the end of the community discourse which has been scheduled to hold in different hubs distributed across Lagos. Ehingbeti will kick off on February 16th and run till the 18th.

To register for Ehingbeti, click on this link. Or, simply visit www.ehingbetisummit.com.

