Register to attend GoDo's Ehingbeti 2021 Hub Activation | February 16th -18th

Morning Fresh launches its Search for the Best Nigerian Dish with a Special 3rd Edition

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

ISN Products Nigeria is rewarding Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Unsung Heroes in the Healthcare Sector in Nigeria

African Women on Board (AWB) Launches Safety in Workplace Podcast Series ‘She Thrives’

The Cuppy Foundation in partnership with "Save The Children" announces 'The Gold Dust Conference' | February 11th

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 8th edition of Lagos State Ehingbeti 2021 is set to hold in less than a week, and preparations are ongoing to achieve a successful ‘first-of-its-kind’ virtual economic summit.

In the coming days, Techuncode in partnership with the Lagos State government wants to organize a preparatory Hub activation ahead of the three-day event slated for February 16th -18th, 2021.

According to Techuncode, driving a conversation within smaller tech communities and hubs creates another opportunity for the government to interface with citizens and get solid feedback and opinions on pressing issues.  These recommendations can subsequently form a critical aspect of the government’s response to those issues in time. Hence, the importance of this program.

Doubling as a platform where youths and young adults can address and collaboratively engage key arising matters in the society, the activation program will be broken down into 8 series.

This hub activation series will, however, be hosted by different tech communities and hubs across the State, allowing interested persons to join any within proximity.
While the series will be held through the days ahead of the main Ehingbeti event, it will feature seasoned speakers from different fields and works.

Themed “Digital Transformation Solutions for Smart Cities”, this particular series will be hosted virtually by GoDo Hub on Friday, February 12th, 2021.

The event will kick off at 10 am prompt and will span through noon. Click this link to register.

Key speakers to grace the event include Idowu Akinde (Life Coach | Founder, Boolean Labs), and Ommo Clark ( Founding CEO, iBez) both of which will address the subject matter in depth.

Addressing the need for this initiative, Techuncode GM, Arinola Gelor said:

“We believe every tech community cluster in Lagos should be engaged towards the Ehingbeti Economic Summit as they form a major stakeholder in the economic development of Lagos State, so we decided to co-host this Activation event.”

Techuncode also believes that the initiative is another way of mobilizing stakeholders within the industry with a greater purpose of achieving collectively, the “Lagos dream.”

Supported by other corporate entities including Africa Tech Radio (ATR), Teksightedge, and Beyond Perception; the activation series promises to be an interesting one.

You can as well attend any of the other activation programs slated to hold in other communities or hub (click this link for full details and schedule)
Also in the meantime, you can follow this link to sign up and reserve a seat at the forthcoming LASG virtual Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021.

Sponsored Content

