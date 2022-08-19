Kingsley Eze, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Fade Ogunro set to Speak as Dominion City VI launches Transition Business School for Entrepreneurs

Connect with us

Dominion City Church Victoria Island, Launches ‘The Transition Business School’  for young business owners and entrepreneurs in partnership with business leaders from Herconomy, Piggyvest, Tenece, Bookings Africa, Wavis Investment.

The Transition Business School is an empowerment platform of the Dominion City Church (Career & Business Unit) for nurturing enduring entrepreneurs and
enterprises, through expositions, mentorship, programs, networking and funding.

It is designed to equip small business owners, young and aspiring entrepreneurs with the right knowledge, attitude, and practice to conquer the fears and hurdles associated with entrepreneurship, and master effective venturing, learn to harness opportunities, and ultimately build successful businesses.

The Conference is themed “21st Century Business Opportunities” and will be focused on highlighting opportunities for Africans small businesses and entrepreneurs and how they can practically access opportunities to launch, fund and growth their business across different sectors.

Program Highlights;

  • Keynote Address
  • Fireside Chats
  • Panel sessions
  • Networking sessions
  • Herconomy Masterclass for Women

Meet the speakers;

  • Kingsley Eze (CEO, Tenecee) -Keynote Speaker.
  • Olusegun Maleghemi (Co,founder – The Nest Innovation Hub)
  • Derin Phillips (CEO, Wavis Investment)
  • Michael Ogundare (CEO, Crop2cash)
  • Ife Durosinmi-Etti (Founder, Herconomy)
  • Isioma Ikiroma (CEO, Progiant Media Academy)
  • Emeka Obia (Head of Strategy, Publicis Groupe)
  • Fade Ogunro (Founder, Bookings Africa)
  • Ibukun Akinola (Head of Customer Finance, Piggyvest)

Event Details
Date: Saturday, August 20th, 2022
Venue: Dominion City Church (Adetokunbo Ademola Hall, Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos)
Time: 9am prompt
To Register, Click HERE

With a mandate to raise leaders that transform society, Dominion City Victoria Island Church is pastored by Okechukwu Eze, a seasoned professional and entrepreneur (Tenece) who understands the rudiments of career and business and is committed to helping young people thrive.

Attend to accelerate your business.

