Connect with us

Promotions

You've got to love Swanky Jerry's Val outfit - The 'SwankyxJody Love-Bird Crew Neck'

Promotions

These Tech Storage Solutions from Western Digital can be the Perfect Valentine Gift

Promotions

Visa and GIG Logistics partner to enable eCommerce delivery

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Events Promotions

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Events Promotions

Register to attend GoDo's Ehingbeti 2021 Hub Activation | February 16th -18th

Events Promotions

Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Events Promotions

Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Promotions

Toast To Love with Moët & Chandon + Enjoy a Specially Curated Menu at the Finest Restaurants in Town this Valentine's Day

Promotions

You’ve got to love Swanky Jerry’s Val outfit – The ‘SwankyxJody Love-Bird Crew Neck’

Published

8 hours ago

 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

Celebrity Fashion mogul and Stylist, Swanky Jerry has unveiled his special Valentine outfit – the SWANKYxJODY Love Bird Crew Neck Shirt.

In collaboration with celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Swanky Jerry, JodyCruise created this iconic piece to be an emblem for lovers and a form of expression to the singles forever. Swanky always tells that there is only one happiness in life, to love and to be loved.

The SWANKYxJODY story nullifies the popular “love equation” which says 1+1=2.
To them, in reality, half of anything plus another half makes a WHOLE, so when half hearts(broken hearts) come together, they make a whole heart. The T-shirt tells the story that’s it’s ok to be heartbroken but we can find a significant other who makes it all whole, complete and worth it again.

For further inquiries, visit www.JodyCruise.com or send a WhatsApp message to 07020902920 to learn more.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey

Dennis Isong: Everything you Need to Know about Purchasing Land in Lagos State

#BNShareYourHustle: Show Your Special Someone how Sweet You are with Chemi’s Cakes
Advertisement
css.php