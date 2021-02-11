Toast To Love with Moët & Chandon + Enjoy a Specially Curated Menu at the Finest Restaurants in Town this Valentine’s Day

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

With over 200 years as the world’s most loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon remains deeply rooted in sharing the magic of champagne.

The iconic champagne brand prides itself in its dedication to celebrating life’s most precious moments from birthdays to weddings, or even the more intimate moments like Valentine’s day.

This valentine’s day in the spirit of love, Moët & Chandon invites you to share a toast at some of the finest restaurants in Nigeria.

RSVP Lagos


Pearl Restaurant


Koi

The Observatory

Grill by Delis


Craft Gourmet


Radisson Blu, Victoria Island


The Blowfish Group


White Orchid

Noir


Slow


Circa

Platino by 5 Star


Dome Abuja (Abuja)

4 Guys (Abuja)

Zuma Grill, Hilton (Abuja)


Buka Restaurant, Hilton (Abuja)

 

Whether you’re looking for something intimate, tranquil, or just good vibes for you and your loved one, make it memorable with Moët & Chandon.

About Moët & Chandon
Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion.

From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate, and elegant maturity.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a unique way.

Please drink responsibly.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

