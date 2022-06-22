Our Stories Our Voices: Apply Now for the 5th Edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition | Entries close on July 16th

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) spearheaded by Award-winning Actress and Producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, announces the Fifth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition, which has over the years, birthed plays from its past winners; ‘Our Son, the Minister‘ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba‘ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East‘ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe and “Black Dust” by Temilolu Fosudo; playwrights who have all gone on to experience enormous successes.

With the theme ”Our Stories Our Voices”, this edition of the competition has a deadline for all entries from May 30 through to July 16th, 2022, and calls for entries from indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18-40 who an esteemed panel of judges — made up of award-winning Playwright and Professor of the Arts, Ahmed Yerima as Chairman, Director and Producer, Kenneth Uphopho, Publisher, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, Writer and Producer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, Culture/Film Journalist and Arts Administrator, Shaibu Husseini and Veteran Actress and Producer, Ego Boyo — will judge.

As is the norm, ten finalists will be treated to a writing camp, from whence a winner, who stands to win prizes worth up to One Million Naira, Five hundred thousand naira and a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books and their play produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, will emerge at the grand finale.

According to Bikiya, with the 5th edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition,

“We remain committed to finding new voices in Nigerian Literature. Our theme this year “Our Stories our voices” aims to find authentic Nigerian stories by Nigerians. Now more than ever, we can see what is happening in the creative industry and how talent is putting us on the map for good. There are many talented Playwrights in Nigeria and we hope BPC continues to be the springboard for their advancement.”

For the Beeta Playwright Competition’s fifth edition, BUAF partners once again with Union Bank, Paperworth Book, Olajide & Oyewole LLP, and other partners include MTN Foundation, Chairborne Global Services , Megaletrics.

All entries should be submitted to www.beetauniversal.org (Terms and Conditions Apply).
Follow the conversation on social media @beetaarts for more information; contact Dunni on +234 816 764 5578 or email [email protected]

