Kenya’s Sitawa Wafula is the Global Good Honoree for BET Awards 2022



Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula has been announced as the Global Good Honoree for the BET Awards 2022.

Sitawa Wafula is a mental health and epilepsy crusader and blogger. Sitawa’s courage to speak out about her experiences led her to create an award-winning mental health blog, which earned her invitations to speak publicly about mental health, inclusion, and sexual violence at TED and the UN General Assembly. Sitawa also started a podcast, “My Mind, My Funk,” which in 2013 which she ran as a resource hub that provided mental health information and support.

“The silence and stigma around mental health has unfortunately been part of the African, and subsequently the black community’s culture. By putting a global spotlight on mental health, BET is paving the way for these conversations to move from taboo topics that are not talked about in our culture to conversations we can have on the dinner table. By recognizing me and the work I have done so far, BET is affirming me, and those struggling with their mental health, to keep talking about their personal experiences. This recognition is also a testimony for all the female African innovators who have solutions for their communities but are afraid to bring them to light because of the statistics and factors that do not favor female innovators,” says Wafula.

Past Global Good honorees include Brazilian activist and writer Djamila Ribeiro, French social justice activist Assa Traoré, and artist and philanthropist Akon.

“We are proud to honor Sitawa Wafula with the 2022 BET International Global Good Award and spotlight the critical work she’s doing around mental health awareness in African communities,” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM, Paramount Africa & Peer Lead BET International. “We’re continuing BET’s legacy of recognizing inspiring Black men and women who have touched lives through their work and contributed to the progress and upliftment of the global Black community.

The BET Awards will be held live on Sunday, 26 June and will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist.