BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy’s Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy never drops the ball when it comes to feeding us stand-out fashion moments.

In Glastonbury for his Love Damini 2022 summer tour, the Last Last hitmaker donned a striking head-to-toe black Horseferry Burberry print jumpsuit, sleek futuristic sunglasses and a dashing pair of chunky black boots. Burna boy’s signature locs were swept back revealing an unmissable pair of icy earrings.

The Grammy award-winning artist then turned up the edge for his Primavera Sound performance in a golden Etro shirt, a pair of unmissable pants showing an artistic fusion of colours and a pair of Maison Margiela boots for that extra touch of avant-garde goodness.

Of course, he completed his ensemble with blinged-out statement jewellery as he rocked his locs in a chic high bun while wearing a pair of stunning golden sunglasses.

Credits

Look 1

Fit: @burberry | @riccardotisci17

Styling: @r0nami

Photography: @elliothensford

Look 2

Shirt: @etro

Pants: @botter_paris

Shoes: @maisonmargiela

Photography: @elliothensford

