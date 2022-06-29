Connect with us

BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy's Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

Sista by Eyoro brings an Afrocentric Summer Collection to this Year’s Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival

Let's Discuss Tems' Winning Look to the 2022 BET Awards

Ayanda Thabethe is the Covergirl for Bona Magazine's "Relaunch" Issue

LeToya Luckett's Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

BNStyle Spotlight: Lerato Kganyago at The DSTV Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards

The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!

Cynthia Erivo's Vibrant Ensemble to The 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet is One For The Books!

9 Going-Out Outfit Ideas That'll Spice Up Your Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy never drops the ball when it comes to feeding us stand-out fashion moments.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

In Glastonbury for his Love Damini 2022 summer tour, the Last Last hitmaker donned a striking head-to-toe black Horseferry Burberry print jumpsuit, sleek futuristic sunglasses and a dashing pair of chunky black boots. Burna boy’s signature locs were swept back revealing an unmissable pair of icy earrings.

The Grammy award-winning artist then turned up the edge for his Primavera Sound performance in a golden Etro shirt, a pair of unmissable pants showing an artistic fusion of colours and a pair of Maison Margiela boots for that extra touch of avant-garde goodness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronami Ogulu (@r0nami)

Of course, he completed his ensemble with blinged-out statement jewellery as he rocked his locs in a chic high bun while wearing a pair of stunning golden sunglasses.

Credits

Look 1

Fit: @burberry@riccardotisci17 
Styling: @r0nami
Photography: @elliothensford

Look 2

Shirt: @etro
Pants: @botter_paris
Shoes: @maisonmargiela
Photography: @elliothensford

