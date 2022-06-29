Style
BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy’s Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention
Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy never drops the ball when it comes to feeding us stand-out fashion moments.
View this post on Instagram
In Glastonbury for his Love Damini 2022 summer tour, the Last Last hitmaker donned a striking head-to-toe black Horseferry Burberry print jumpsuit, sleek futuristic sunglasses and a dashing pair of chunky black boots. Burna boy’s signature locs were swept back revealing an unmissable pair of icy earrings.
The Grammy award-winning artist then turned up the edge for his Primavera Sound performance in a golden Etro shirt, a pair of unmissable pants showing an artistic fusion of colours and a pair of Maison Margiela boots for that extra touch of avant-garde goodness.
View this post on Instagram
Of course, he completed his ensemble with blinged-out statement jewellery as he rocked his locs in a chic high bun while wearing a pair of stunning golden sunglasses.
Credits
Look 1
Fit: @burberry | @riccardotisci17
Styling: @r0nami
Photography: @elliothensford
Look 2
Shirt: @etro
Pants: @botter_paris
Shoes: @maisonmargiela
Photography: @elliothensford
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
for more on African fashion and lifestyle now