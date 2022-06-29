Connect with us

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @erickavictoria_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B E N G I N E (@bengine.eliscar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Gold (@vanessa_plaatjie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Style blogger (@shopnowsavelater)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimi Nwofor (@nimsdefabulouss)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

 

 

 

 

