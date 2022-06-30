Connect with us

Chioma Good Hair's Glamorous Birthday Photo Spread is Worth Your Attention

The Style Stars are Gorgeous in Green this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 197

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy's Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

Sista by Eyoro brings an Afrocentric Summer Collection to this Year’s Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival

Let's Discuss Tems' Winning Look to the 2022 BET Awards

Ayanda Thabethe is the Covergirl for Bona Magazine's "Relaunch" Issue

LeToya Luckett's Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

BNStyle Spotlight: Lerato Kganyago at The DSTV Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards

The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s no longer news that Chioma Ikokwu, alias Chioma Good Hair, knows how to serve an iconic fashion statement. In honour of turning a year older on the 25th of June, the beauty entrepreneur and Media IT girl got herself a little something to commemorate the occasion: a super glamorous fashion shoot.

She took to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption:

It’s my birthday and I’m shouting out from the rooftop because this has been one heck of an amazing year! I’ve pushed boundaries I never imagined I would encounter. Met people, learnt from people, loved and lost some. It’s been one hell 0f an amazing rollercoaster but what remains constant is the undisputed grace of God over my life.

I couldn’t be any more thankful to Him for preserving, protecting and constantly elevating me. I’m almost certain that this new year will be no different! I’m looking forward to what this new chapter holds and I pray that God almighty continues to watch over me and everyone who is celebrating me today.

I’m grateful for all the love so far and trust me my heart is absolutely full. But for now, let me continue to enjoy this beautiful day with my friends and family in the beautiful village of Saint Tropez.

The photos feature Chioma styled to the nines, in hair embellishments, drop-dead gorgeous metallic looks, and sky-high heels. The Real Housewives of Lagos star is no stranger to photo shoots — both professional and of the iPhone variety — but these images take Chioma’s look to the next level. They’re sophisticated, artistic, and utterly stunning.

Scroll through to see them all!

Chioma sported a metallic look that was out of this world, courtesy of Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

A moment please, for an avant-garde masterpiece featuring a hand-crafted body plate and an exaggerated velvet bow masterminded by Erica Moore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

We would give anything to be in this idyllic setting right now, donning an all-black velvet look, of course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Sometimes you have to become one with nature, and Chioma always understands the assignment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

This is a work of ART!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Credits

Look 1

Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @yinkzsignature
Photo: @felixcrown
Stylist: @medlinboss
Makeup: @revysbeauty

Look 2

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Accessories: @amakaco for @styleamakaco
Styling: @gabrielanthonys for @gabrielanthonystyling
Photographer: @felixcrown
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @yinkzsignature
MUA: @thebeelkiss

Look 3

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Styling: @gabrielanthonys for @gabrielanthonystyling
Photography: @felixcrown
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @yinkzsignature

Look 4

Dress 👗: @ericamoorebrand
Styling: @gabrielanthonys for @gabrielanthonystyling
Photography: @felixcrown
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @yinkzsignature
Makeup: @revysbeauty

Look 5

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @yinkzsignature
Photography: @felixcrown
Stylist: @medlinboss
Makeup: @revysbeauty

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

 

 

 

 

