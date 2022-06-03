New EP: Dice Ailes – Ladies First

Nigerian recording artist, Dice Ailes released a new EP titled, “Ladies First” on Friday 3rd of June. The artist once revealed in an interview with City FM that he would be releasing two projects this year. The first release is here with six tracks, including a feature with Tiwa Savage.

Dice teased his fans with the release of ‘Hold Me’, the sixth track on the EP in February. A vibrant yet sensual song with lyrics that tells a tale of intimacy between two lovers.

Being his first project, one would see the emotions spilled in every track with lyrics that carry stories of the relationship and encounters with female friends in the past.

Ladies First is a body of work that is sincere, filled with relatable experiences, and a tune that allows you to enjoy and bop to each track as you feel the meaning of every line.

Listen to the EP here.