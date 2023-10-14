BN Travel – BN’s Motunde joins AWCAA in Maryland to Celebrate Cancer Survivors at the 12th Annual “Ladies First” Brunch

Hello BNers,

Motunde here and I am excited to be attending AWCAA’s 12th Annual “Ladies First” Brunch in Maryland, USA.

For the Next 3 Days, I’ll be meeting with the AWCAA Team and most excitingly, hearing inspiring stories from the Strong women who have Thrived through the Ordeal and are standing strong as Survivors.

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2004 by a coalition of African immigrant women health professionals to address disparities in awareness, prevention, and access to healthcare for African immigrant and descent communities that face cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“Ladies First” is an annual fundraiser created to celebrate and honor survivors affected by breast cancer. This moving celebration is a powerful gathering of women and men who educate and encourage more conversation and advocacy around breast cancer in the African community.

Be a part of this and catch all the details on @bellanaija

