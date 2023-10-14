WATCH: Dimma Umeh’s Guide to a Tranquil Nighttime Sanctuary

Connect with us

As the day winds down and the world quiets, there’s something truly magical about your nighttime routine. It’s your time to unwind, reflect, and pamper yourself. The amazing Dimma Umeh has spilt all the tea on how she wraps up her day and prepares for a peaceful night’s sleep, and it’s a true masterpiece of self-care.

From finishing work to a nighttime skin routine and setting the stage for a peaceful night, we would be taking a page from Dimma’s book and creating our nighttime sanctuary.

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

