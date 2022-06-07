The #DJxperience Began at a House Party! See Joy & Dolapo’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

If you haven’t added a party to your list of places to meet the love of your life, you just might be missing out! 😅 Today, we can’t help our giddiness as we’ve got another beautiful love story to activate all the butterflies in our belly, and as you can already guess, it all started at a party!

Joy and Dolapo met for the first time at a house party some years back. As with most parties, there were fun games to spice up the night. From a game to more conversations and now ultimately, forever! You certainly want to know how it all went down. The lovebirds give us all the gist so just keep scrolling. Joy and Dolapo’s pre-wedding shoot has us drooling. With the vintage vibes blending smoothly with modern fashion and style, coupled with their undeniable chemistry… The #DJxperience22 couple enter into forever with a bang! We’re absolutely in love with their beautiful photos and the love they both share.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How they met

By the Couple, Joy and Dolapo:

In December of 2018, Joy and Dolapo met at a house party Dolapo hosted, in his home, in Abuja. After a brief conversation, they played a game (rock, paper, scissors), with a kiss for Dolapo being the winning prize if Joy lost – she eventually lost, gracefully.

They later exchanged numbers and went on a couple of dates after. On one of those dates, Dolapo offered to cook pasta for Joy. Then said that if his meal were delicious, she would agree to become his girlfriend. The meal was a disaster – he failed miserably. However, Joy stepped in to salvage the situation. To him, this showed how she would be the partner to compliment him and be there for him with a helping hand. She found the bad joke funny, but the feeling of mutual affection was clear, and ten days after that house party, in January of 2019, their relationship started.

Over the past three years, they have gone on countless more dates, travelled the world together, shared kindness, shared sorrow, laughed endlessly, and most importantly – grown together. Now, they tie the knot in what promises to be an unforgettable story of two young people who love each other deeply.

Credits

Bride: @dimaro.joy

Groom: @dpopsx

Couple: @djxperience22

Photography: @bedgepictures | @momoduweddings

Bride-to-be’s Outfits: @thyras__signature02

Suit: @amax_wears

Makeup: @artistrybyrue

Nails: @nails__crib

Gele: @gelebyracheal

Planners: @veezevents | @ritanieventz

Car: @chaufr.ng