Hurry Now and Win a Dubai Staycation with Travelbeta #Summerwithtravelbeta Challenge | See Details

It was a Fashion meets Tech Affair as TECNO Launched the Camon 19 at the Landmark Center | Get the Scoop

Check Out Sosa Fruit Drink, the Latest Product by Rite Foods

Congratulations to NowNow Digital Systems as they Join the Mastercard Start Path Global Program

The Moment Onaga Ikechukwu bagged a 5 Million Naira Music recording deal in theTuruUgoLota Progress Tour Enugu by Life Beer

Our Stories Our Voices: Apply Now for the 5th Edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition | Entries close on July 16th

Stand a Chance to Win 1Million Naira in the ALAT 5for5 Promo | Here's How to Participate

Infinix takes the Note 12 Experience to a whole New Level with the Infinix VIP Concert

Tiwa Savage bags Endorsement Deal with TECNO & becomes their First Female Brand Ambassador

Aella unveils its New Brand Ambassador & it is Nancy Isime

Published

45 seconds ago

 on

Travelbeta, one of Nigeria’s leading online travel agency will be taking one of it’s lucky followers to Dubai
(all expense paid). Yes! You read right. All expense paid!
Do you think you have what it takes to win this grand prize and bag bragging rights to become one
of Travelbeta’s notable Influencers?

Then get ready to show off your influencing skills!

Contestants for the Summer challenge are expected to make a video not longer than 30 seconds
selling Dubai as a holiday spot.

Visit the website www.travelbeta.com
follow travelbeta on Instagram @travelbeta and use the hashtag #summerwithtravelbeta to find out
more

Video submissions are currently ongoing and close 30th June, 2022 by 10:00pm.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

