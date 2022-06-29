Hurry Now and Win a Dubai Staycation with Travelbeta #Summerwithtravelbeta Challenge | See Details

Travelbeta, one of Nigeria’s leading online travel agency will be taking one of it’s lucky followers to Dubai

(all expense paid). Yes! You read right. All expense paid!

Do you think you have what it takes to win this grand prize and bag bragging rights to become one

of Travelbeta’s notable Influencers?

Then get ready to show off your influencing skills!

Contestants for the Summer challenge are expected to make a video not longer than 30 seconds

selling Dubai as a holiday spot.

Visit the website www.travelbeta.com

follow travelbeta on Instagram @travelbeta and use the hashtag #summerwithtravelbeta to find out

more

Video submissions are currently ongoing and close 30th June, 2022 by 10:00pm.

