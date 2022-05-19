Connect with us

Promotions

Watch Out for the Nigerian Idol 7 Finale this Sunday & The Winner will Walk Away with N100 million Worth of Prizes | See Details 

Promotions

Yay! You can now Shop Abroad & Pay in Naira with the Edoko App | Get the Details

Promotions

Major! MARA Raises $23M to Build an African Crypto Economy Portal + Announces Partnership with the Central African Republic

Promotions

Crown Flour Mill receives the National Productivity Order of Merit Award from President Muhammadu Buhari 👏🏾👏🏾

Events Promotions

Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here's how it went down

Events Promotions

Learn about the Apple Watch Series 7+ Get the iFitness Experience this Weekend | May 20th & 21st

Promotions

2022 World Oral Health Day: Pepsodent is bridging the Oral Health Gap through Oral Awareness in Nigeria

Promotions

Pepsi unveils DJ Crowd Kontroller as it’s Newest Disc Jockey Ambassador

Promotions

Watch Out For Hennessy's Collaboration with OsaSeven to Revitalise Basketball Court in Festac 

Events Promotions

Moët & Chandon brought the Celebration Spirit to the 2022 AMVCA After Party | Get the Scoop

Promotions

Watch Out for the Nigerian Idol 7 Finale this Sunday & The Winner will Walk Away with N100 million Worth of Prizes | See Details 

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The finale episode of Nigerian Idol Season 7 will air at 7 pm on Sunday, May 22 2022, live on DStv and GOtv. The show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, will announce a winner who will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.

After weeks of watching the top 12 contestants sing their hearts out on the live shows to earn fan votes, the competition is down to two finalists –Progress and Zadok – vying for the title of ‘Nigerian Idol’. Whoever wins will go home with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks. They will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

As a platform created to help exceptional musicians, the first runner-up will also walk away with an EP produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot. Watch the finale on Africa Magic (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154). You can also stream it on the DStv app.

The fate of the finalists will depend on the results from the final voting round which ends on Friday, 20 May at 9 pm. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps. Fans can vote via the Africa Magic website, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting your winner, entering the number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. Voting is also free on the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps. The number of votes each subscriber gets is allocated based on their subscription packages.

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance. Follow Nigerian Idol across all social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest details. Visit here for more information.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?
css.php