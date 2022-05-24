ICYMI: Progress won the Nigerian Idol Season 7 + Bigi’s Refreshing Moments of Sponsorship

Progress Chukwuyem, winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7, with a cheque of N30,000,000 (Thirty Million Naira) as part of the N100,000,000, worth of prizes; and Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, at the grand finale of the music reality show, sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods. The Nigerian Idol musical reality show sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods, climaxed on Sunday, May 22nd in Lagos, with Progress Chukwuyem emerging as the winner of the 10-week electrifying performances by the top 12 contestants, thus clinching N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes.

It includes N30 million (Thirty-Million Naira), a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks, an EP and 6 music videos, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

The 21 years old singer, songwriter, and performer, from Ika South of Delta State, defeated Zadok Aghalengbe, age 27, from Edo State, at the grand finale of the Nigerian Idol show on Sunday, 22 May, after a heated contest, as both demonstrated their musical dexterity with stunning acts that got the judges and audience thrilled with admiration, but to Progress’ favor, who was declared the winner with the highest vote from the 45 million recorded for the week. This was also part of the over 220 million votes recorded for the musical show, which started with the top 12 contestants, after a painstaking audition of over four million candidates.

Progress, who was highly elated after a captivating performance with Zadok, is often called a Pastor P because of his religious inclination. Also inspired by Jonathan McReynolds, a Grammy-winning American gospel musician, Progress believed he will be the next Nigerian Idol.

Progress, before the verdict, performed AJR’s ‘Bang’ which led to a standing ovation by the judges and the audience, while Zadok did ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston, another wonderful rendition that was also well applauded.

The act by the winner was greeted with comments from the father, who was present at the show, saying

“what l see today is like a dream. When he went for the audition, l told him that the Lord is with him and here he is, the Nigerian Idol.”

Interestingly, the evening show was packed with exciting moments with stage performances from top-notch artists who are also judges on the show. D’Banj, one of the judges, sang ‘Emergency’ one of his hit songs; Simi did Duduke; and Pheelz, ‘Finesse.’ Also, was the rendition by the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6, Kingdom Kroseide, and the Season 7 top 10 contenders, who entertained and made the show memorable.

Commenting on his victory on stage, Progress Chukwuyem commended the headline sponsor, Bigi, saying

“I thank Bigi for taking entertainment to an enviable height through sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, and for refreshing me throughout my musical journey on the music show.”

At the grand finale event, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, affirmed that:

“The support from the Bigi brand is a way of connecting with its consumers, who are continually being rejuvenated by the sweet taste of its 13 variants, which are produced by the world-class and proudly Nigerian company.”

She also added “The sponsorship of the musical show is one of the unflinching testimonies of the company’s relentless commitment to strengthening the Nigerian creative industry by discovering and nurturing young talents that will make the nation proud at global events.”

