Champions of African Growth Honoured at the Annual Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022

Each year, the Africa CEO Forum Awards reward leaders, companies, and investors whose performance has significantly contributed to African growth. Over the past ten years, dozens of companies and CEOs representing the entire continent have been rewarded.

This year, the ceremony took place during the gala dinner of the Africa CEO Forum, organized on Monday, June 13 in Abidjan. A total of 24 nominees competed in five categories: CEO of the year, Disrupter of the year, Gender leader of the year, International company of the year and African champion. The prestigious prizes were awarded by renowned and multidisciplinary juries.

The winners of the Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022 are:

CEO of the Year:

Hassanein Hiridjee

Disrupter of the Year:

Chari

Gender Leader of the Year:

Orange Mena

International Company of the Year:

Development Partners International

African Champion:

Afreximbank

The event was focused on proposing new routes for African growth and featured case studies, expert testimonies, workshops, working groups, and innovative new formats, including an arena for participants to reflect and exchange around strengthening African economic sovereignty.

“We are committed to supporting and revealing all African excellence. This constant philosophy justifies our mobilization with our partners of Jeune Afrique, to celebrate the African champions during the awards ceremony of the Africa CEO Forum,” declared Abdou Diop, Managing Partner of Mazars in Morocco.