Connect with us

News

Champions of African Growth Honoured at the Annual Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022

News

Highlights of Graduation Ceremony for Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD

News Relationships

"I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated" - JJC Skillz 💔

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 Years in Jail for Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

Events News

Kaffy, Rodney "The Wisdom Man", Sola Obagbemi attend OloriSuperGal's New Media Conference School Debate in Lagos

Inspired News

Zvenyika Arifonso is the former Pro Boxer Inspiring a New Generation of Champions in Zimbabwe

News

Nearly 800 Years Later, the Fires of the Benin Bronze Casters Still Blaze

News

President Buhari swears-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Ag. CJN following Justice Tanko Muhammad’s Resignation

News

Continuous Voters Registration will be Extended - INEC

Career Inspired News

#NBADraft 2022: Nigeria's Ochai Agbaji & Mark Oluwafemi Williams Selected in 1st Round

News

Champions of African Growth Honoured at the Annual Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO of the Year, Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022

Each year, the Africa CEO Forum Awards reward leaders, companies, and investors whose performance has significantly contributed to African growth. Over the past ten years, dozens of companies and CEOs representing the entire continent have been rewarded.

This year, the ceremony took place during the gala dinner of the Africa CEO Forum, organized on Monday, June 13 in Abidjan. A total of 24 nominees competed in five categories: CEO of the year, Disrupter of the year, Gender leader of the year, International company of the year and African champion. The prestigious prizes were awarded by renowned and multidisciplinary juries.

The winners of the Africa CEO Forum Awards 2022 are:

CEO of the Year:
Hassanein Hiridjee

Disrupter of  the Year:
Chari

Gender Leader of the Year:
Orange Mena

International Company of the Year:
Development Partners International

African Champion:
Afreximbank

The event was focused on proposing new routes for African growth and featured case studies, expert testimonies, workshops, working groups, and innovative new formats, including an arena for participants to reflect and exchange around strengthening African economic sovereignty.

“We are committed to supporting and revealing all African excellence. This constant philosophy justifies our mobilization with our partners of Jeune Afrique, to celebrate the African champions during the awards ceremony of the Africa CEO Forum,” declared Abdou Diop, Managing Partner of Mazars in Morocco.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Smart Moves you Can Make as a Newbie in the Real Estate Business

Nikki May, Author of “Wahala” Talks to Us About Her Debut Novel, its BBC Adaptation & Her Book Tour

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode
css.php