Connect with us

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 411

Inspired Movies & TV

HBO Max & Cartoon Network announce Animated Adaptation of Roye Okupe's "Iyanu: Child Of Wonder"

Career Inspired

Women In Africa announces laureates for the 2022 Young Leaders Programme - Oluwakemi Adetu, Folake Oni & Lydia Hlongwane

Inspired

With a $1.4bn Fortune, Rihanna is Now America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman

Inspired Music

Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

Features Inspired

This Kenyan Poet turned Personal Tragedy into a Conversation about Toxic masculinity

Inspired

Seyi Oluyole Moved Back to Nigeria 8 Years Ago to Help Street Kids... Here's the Journey So Far

BN TV Inspired Music

Fireboy joins Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium for a Beautiful Performance of "Peru"

Inspired News

Zvenyika Arifonso is the former Pro Boxer Inspiring a New Generation of Champions in Zimbabwe

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 410

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 411

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

Dress @taylorleezee_official
Facebeat @dithz_gloww
Photos @vinjoeshotit

Bella @tomike_a
Dress @emaginebybukola

Bella @veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official

Makeup @tioni_beauty

Bella @zar__oh
Dress: @mobolaoyeneyin

Bella @kdlagos

#AsoEbiBella

#AsoEbiBella

Dress : @toreladesignz
Bella @destineeanthony

Bella @akwa_ugoo

@swankyjerry
Outfit @dejiandkola

Bella @realmabelmakun
Dress @prudential_styling

Photography @spiceupphotography

Bella @mss.deee
Dress: @thelmatayofficial
Photography: @phlashstudios_

Outfit @beccaneedlesnstitches
Facebeat @cattysglam_mua
Head Wrap @abydouz_gele
📸 @sabiegal

Bella @misseijay

Kids!

Photography @capturedbyadesuwa

Photography @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Bella @hardejoke

styled by @vivian_oluchi19
Photos @teemorestudios
George @george_by_ruverodesigns
mum and daughters outfits @abrahamuwaoma
hat @visual_hats

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being

BN Book Review: Home by Dami Adetu | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday
css.php