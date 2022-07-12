Nigerian Canva Expert, Ayodotun Akinfenwa hosted a Canva for Business Workshop | Get the Scoop

Nigerian Canva expert, Ayodotun Akinfenwa recently held a Canva for Business onsite workshop targeted at professionals, content creators and entrepreneurs looking to acquire and develop design skills.

Endorsed by the company as a Canva Certified Creative in 2020 and in 2022 as a Canva Expert trainer, one of 25 in the world, and one of 2 from Nigeria, Ayodotun has been teaching Canva to individuals and SMEs for over 5 years.

The workshop which was held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Canton Concourse had a mixed crowd from different industries and sectors including Events, Marketing, Education as well as students. The workshop covered topics like branding, visual identity, current Canva features as well as a practical design class. A follow-up online session is scheduled to take place before the end of the month.

Canva is an audiovisual design tool that comes with hundreds of thousands of customizable templates and design elements for the creation of social media designs, slide presentations, videos as well as several other design-related contents.

Launched in 2012, Canva has evolved from being just a design tool to a work tool favoured by over 75 million users globally. Businesses that adopt Canvas s free and paid plans get to save a considerable amount of time and money creating content and business documents on the platform. Like every other tech service, there is a learning curve to be considered, which is where Ayodotun comes in, to teach, direct and help businesses, business owners and career people adopt Canva as one of their business tools.

Prior to the Canva for Business workshop, Ayodotun has held various online and onsite Canva classes and sessions over the years including the Canva for Business Online course launched in 2021. She has created tutorials for Canva’s official YouTube platform on creating on-brand presentations and finding content inspiration on Canva. She also facilitates corporate training sessions not only on the use of Canva for Business but also on Brand Building and Marketing related subjects

Ayodotun is currently working on a 3-day online boot camp for children and teens between the ages of 7 and 17 for the summer 2022 holidays. The link here joins the waitlist for the workshop.

To stay up to date on her business activities and future Canva sessions, follow on the below platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

For Bookings and Enquiries, send a mail to [email protected] or visit www.lifestylehues.com

Ayodotun Akinfenwa is a marketing consultant with over 15 years of industry experience, she is the Lead Consultant, founder and CEO of Lifestyle Hues Brand Consulting.

