Here’s all You Need to Know About the Makari Naturelle Multi-Action Extrême

Restore your skin’s natural lustre with Makari Naturelle Multi-Action Extreme, a hydrating botanical collection fortified with skin-replenishing almond oil and argan oil as well as SPF. Enhanced with Vegeclairine, this multitasking collection soothes, brightens, hydrates, and evens the skin. This toning and moisturizing set is suitable for sensitive to dry skin types.

Argan oil is a wonder for the skin, body, and hair. Argan oil is full of rich beneficial vitamins and essential fatty acids that are important for maintaining healthy and glowing skin. With omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and linoleic acids, it’s easy to see how argan oil is beneficial for skin repair. When applied to the skin, argan oil stimulates new tissue growth leading to an evenly toned complexion and fights signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, it helps with reducing blemishes and repairing damaged skin.

Almond oil is rich in vitamin D, Vitamin E, and other minerals that soothe the skin, protect it from radiation damage and restore its moisture barrier. Benefits include reducing skin irritation, calming inflammation, rejuvenating the skin, reducing stretch marks, hydration, and evening skin tone. Antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin D help neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress in the body. They are vital to a healthy skin care routine since free radical damage can cause discoloration, fine lines, inflammation, and other signs of premature aging.

The Multi-Action Extreme collection brightens and tones skin to promote youthful radiance while replenishing moisturization. It contains SPF to protect against sun damage and environmental aggressors. UV damage negatively affects skin health and premature aging, UVA and UVB rays are harmful and are linked to long-term skin damage like the formation of wrinkles and skin cancers. Fortunately, SPF is incredibly effective in reducing the risk of developing a wide range of skin cancers, such as melanoma.

DISCOVER MORE BENEFITS FROM THE NATURALLE MULTI-ACTION EXTRÊME COLLECTION

Skin Brightening: Naturally derived Vegeclairine gradually fades dark marks, acne scars, and under-eye circles.

Delivers Intense Hydration: Nourishing argan oil and sweet almond oil restore skin's natural moisture for smooth, even texture.

Regulates Oily Skin: Rejuvenating lotion with SPF 15 controls sebum secretion to fight acne and prevent breakouts.

Safely Tones & Brightens: Apply regularly to the face for a clear radiant complexion all-natural elements – Cruelty and the hydroquinone-free formula contain plant-based vitamins and minerals from the Earth and sea.

How to Use

Gently massage into uneven spots all over the face

Apply very carefully around the eyes and lips

Use to target stubborn dark circles and acne scars

Use 1x daily

Unveil your healthy, glowing complexion in as little as two weeks!

Multi-Action Extrême Toning Soap

Try out Makari’s best soap to even out skin tone. This triple-action, oil-infused moisturizing bar tones and nourishes skin as it removes impurities and debris.

Cleanses and detoxifies skin

Smooths and softens rough, dry skin

Normalizes oil levels in the skin

Evens tone and enhances radiance

For sensitive to dry skin types

Multi-Action Extrême Toning Spot Treatment Serum SPF 15

With their new and improved formula, this skin-replenishing multi-action brightening serum soothes dry, itchy skin, helps fade under eyes dark circles, restores skin’s natural moisture, and brightens the look of dull, dehydrated skin with enhanced radiance.

Relieves painfully dry, itchy, and irritated skin

Eases inflammation and moisturizes skin

Brightens and improves the look of uneven skin tone

Protects against broad spectrum UVB/UVA rays

Recommended for all skin types

Multi-Action Extrême Toning Face Cream SPF 15

Makari multi-action brightening Cream is a hydrating SPF cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with a skin-silkening blend of botanicals that softens lines, smooths texture, plumps skin, and protects against free radicals revealing a more toned, resilient glow.

Clarifies dark spots, blemishes, age spots

Blurs fine lines and softens the texture

Improves suppleness of the skin

Protects against sun damage and environmental aggressors

Recommended for sensitive to dry skin types

Multi-Action Extrême Body Lotion SPF 15

Quench your dry skin with this hydrating body lotion, a nourishing botanical moisturizer that conditions and hydrates skin diminishing marks revealing a silky, smooth glow. This is a body-only product. Do not use it on your face.

Soften, nourishes, and conditions

Replenish moisture and boost hydration

Enhances skin’s natural radiance

Protects against sun damage

Recommended for all skin types

