DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The Real Reason Your Natural Hair Keeps Breaking, According to Seun Okimi

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

GQ South Africa Chats With Kuku's Hair Founder Akunna Nwala-Akano About her Business Ventures & Everything in Between

Janet Jackson Graces the Cover of Essence's July/August 2022 Issue

BN Beauty: Here's Your First Look at Fashion Nova's New Lip Line - Thanks Ropo Demure

See the 6 Times Nyane Lebajoa Served Unmissable Beauty Looks

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

South African DJ, producer, media personality and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane, also known as DJ Zinhle, is the gorgeous cover star for Glamour South Africa‘s latest Beauty Issue.

This issue which is also the publication’s 200th edition, centres on DJ Zinhle’s longevity in the fast-paced industry, her ability to juggle motherhood, entrepreneurship, and her life in general, as well as trending beauty topics in today’s world.

For the cover feature, DJ Zinhle is sporting a bold matte makeup look featuring smokey eyes, white eyeliner, dramatic upper and lower lashes, natural-looking brows, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips. The beauty teamed the makeup look with a septum ring, a stack of earrings and a single diamond ring anchored on black velvet gloves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

Read the full issue here.

Credits

Editor-In-Chief: @nontando58
Creative direction: @jesaaay_
Styling: @durand.tania5 & @bassonjason
Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @_aprildonangel

