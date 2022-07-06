Beauty
DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover
South African DJ, producer, media personality and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane, also known as DJ Zinhle, is the gorgeous cover star for Glamour South Africa‘s latest Beauty Issue.
This issue which is also the publication’s 200th edition, centres on DJ Zinhle’s longevity in the fast-paced industry, her ability to juggle motherhood, entrepreneurship, and her life in general, as well as trending beauty topics in today’s world.
For the cover feature, DJ Zinhle is sporting a bold matte makeup look featuring smokey eyes, white eyeliner, dramatic upper and lower lashes, natural-looking brows, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips. The beauty teamed the makeup look with a septum ring, a stack of earrings and a single diamond ring anchored on black velvet gloves.
View this post on Instagram
Read the full issue here.
Credits
Editor-In-Chief: @nontando58
Creative direction: @jesaaay_
Styling: @durand.tania5 & @bassonjason
Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @_aprildonangel
Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
now!