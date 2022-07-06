DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover

South African DJ, producer, media personality and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane, also known as DJ Zinhle, is the gorgeous cover star for Glamour South Africa‘s latest Beauty Issue.

This issue which is also the publication’s 200th edition, centres on DJ Zinhle’s longevity in the fast-paced industry, her ability to juggle motherhood, entrepreneurship, and her life in general, as well as trending beauty topics in today’s world.

For the cover feature, DJ Zinhle is sporting a bold matte makeup look featuring smokey eyes, white eyeliner, dramatic upper and lower lashes, natural-looking brows, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips. The beauty teamed the makeup look with a septum ring, a stack of earrings and a single diamond ring anchored on black velvet gloves.

Read the full issue here.

Credits

Editor-In-Chief: @nontando58

Creative direction: @jesaaay_

Styling: @durand.tania5 & @bassonjason

Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko

Art Director: @robynleepretorius

Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Hair: @_aprildonangel

