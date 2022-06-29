The Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards featured sweeping, dramatic fashion, bold hair, and stunning makeup looks that we will most likely be thinking about for the rest of summer. The awards took place this past weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

While the fashion moments were incredible, let’s talk about every beauty look that equally caught our attention. From striking updos to classic makeup, these celebs brought their beauty A-game to the famous blue carpet. For all our favourite looks from the night, keep scrolling below to take a peek.

Ayanda Thabethe

The Media IT girl was decidedly team ponytail — it worked so well because she paired it with a bold makeup look and statement earrings.

Blue Mbombo

The award-winning model went for pure elegance with a curly updo featuring a long wave cascading down her shoulders. She looked stunning, from her hair to her brown smokey eye and glossy lips.

Lerato Kganyago

The Project Runway South Africa host looked alluring as she rocked platinum centre-parted hair, sultry eyes plus lashes, sculpted cheekbones and demure nude lips. Lerato then completed her ensemble with tasteful dainty jewellery.

Pamela Mtanga

The multimedia entrepreneur opted for a dramatic look with a beaded extra-long braided ponytail that fell to the back of her knees and matched her pearl dress. She topped it off with cherry red lipstick and bold lashes.

Luthando Shosha

Luthando Shosha’s ethereal look consisted of a swoon-worthy lilac bob that paired perfectly with her metallic dress, making for a matchy-matchy moment of beauty/fashion coordination that really stood out.

Mbali Nkosi

It was a wavy honeycomb moment for Mbali Nkosi, who also wore bold lashes and neutral matte lips.

Zozibini Tunzi

Zozibini’s popping eyeshadow has to be one of our favourite looks of the night. It was vibrant, creamy, and magnetic all at the same time. We can’t fail to mention that she rocked her natural hair.

Ntando Duma Mthombeni

Another natural hair moment, but this time from Ntando. To complement her look, she opted for sultry lashes, perfectly contoured and highlighted cheekbones and glossy nude lips.

