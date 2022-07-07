Trust Us, Whitney Madueke’s Beginner Friendly Makeup Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Have you ever felt completely overwhelmed when looking for new beauty products because there are so many options? Is it necessary to contour and apply bronzer? What is the difference between an eyebrow pencil and eyebrow gel?

Understandably, items in your shopping cart can become redundant quickly if you don’t know how to use them. Luckily, beauty influencer Whitney Madueke recently shared a quick and easy everyday makeup routine for beginners.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

