New EP: Gyakie – My Dairy

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Ghanaian superstar, Gyakie has officially issued her EP project titled “My Diary“.

Since her debut in 2019, Gyakie has remained on a very impressive and inspiring course. From dropping successive music singles, attempting record-breaking feats, topping music charts to winning multiple awards, performing at sold out shows, headlining her own concert.

“My Diary” adjoins the beautiful narrative that begun on her SEED debut, this time chronicling the starlet’s encounters on her finding her pathway.

Listen to EP on Spotify

