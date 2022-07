Nigerian singer and songwriter Jude Otaru A.K.A Midey has released his new EP “Made For You.”

The 5 song project in Midey’s words is a “cautious effort to introduce the Music Demon.” The new EP is an Afrofusion project that blends RnB and soul to create irresistible melodies.

Since his debut in 2022, Midey has consistently released songs that have positioned him as one of the emerging acts to look out for in contemporary Afrobeats.