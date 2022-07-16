How Rita Dominic, Ego Boyo, Kate Henshaw Pulled a Surprise on Mildred Okwo Just to Celebrate Her ❤️

On the 8th of July, friends, family, colleagues, and mentees pulled a surprise on iconic filmmaker Mildred Okwo, for no other reason than to celebrate her and literally give her her flowers while she can still smell them. It was so beautiful to watch.

Ego Boyo, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, Nonso Bassey, Uche Pedro, among others put together the surprise and it’s safe to say it got her real good and all emotional. Scroll through to see the beautiful photos from the intimate celebration.

Mildred took to Twitter the following day to express her appreciation for the gesture, writing: “It wasn’t my birthday yesterday so I was mad surprised to walk into a meeting to be ambushed by some lovely people who chose to celebrate me. It was initiated and hosted by the beautiful and intelligent Uche Pedro of @bellanaija. She gathered my people to do this. Thank you.”

Watch the beautiful moment she walked in on the surprise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Best wishes for “Aunty Mildred”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Giving her her flowers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Here are more photos from the beautiful day:

Photography: Klala Photography