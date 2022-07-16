Connect with us

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

How Rita Dominic, Ego Boyo, Kate Henshaw Pulled a Surprise on Mildred Okwo Just to Celebrate Her ❤️

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Named Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Teaser for "The Set Up 2" Is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Cast Posters for TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo Speaks Unapologetically about Politics in Nigeria, Religion & His Roles in Nollywood in this Interview #WithChude

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae, Barack Obama, “Bob Hearts Abishola” - See Which Of Your Fave Shows & Stars Scored an Emmy Nomination

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Temi Otedola Was A Sight To Behold At The National Film Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Daniel Kaluuya Looks Dashing on the Cover of Essence’s Latest Issue

Inspired Movies & TV

HBO Max & Cartoon Network announce Animated Adaptation of Roye Okupe's "Iyanu: Child Of Wonder"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon & Desmond Elliot discuss Olu Jacobs' influence in Nollywood

Movies & TV

How Rita Dominic, Ego Boyo, Kate Henshaw Pulled a Surprise on Mildred Okwo Just to Celebrate Her ❤️

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

On the 8th of July, friends, family, colleagues, and mentees pulled a surprise on iconic filmmaker Mildred Okwo, for no other reason than to celebrate her and literally give her her flowers while she can still smell them. It was so beautiful to watch.

Ego Boyo, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, Nonso Bassey, Uche Pedro, among others put together the surprise and it’s safe to say it got her real good and all emotional. Scroll through to see the beautiful photos from the intimate celebration.

Mildred took to Twitter the following day to express her appreciation for the gesture, writing: “It wasn’t my birthday yesterday so I was mad surprised to walk into a meeting to be ambushed by some lovely people who chose to celebrate me. It was initiated and hosted by the beautiful and intelligent Uche Pedro of  @bellanaija. She gathered my people to do this. Thank you.”

Watch the beautiful moment she walked in on the surprise:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Best wishes for “Aunty Mildred”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Giving her her flowers:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Here are more photos from the beautiful day:

Photography: Klala Photography

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being
css.php