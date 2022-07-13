New Music: Lucianne – Te Amo

Following the success of her debut single “More” earlier this year, British-Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Lucianne releases another enthralling single titled “Te Amo”, off her forthcoming EP.

In “Te Amo” (Translated from Spanish as “Love you”), Lucianne prides herself as a woman coveted by many wooers despite having issues with her current lover. “plenty plenty man, dem boku dey wait line, then you hurt me everytime,” telling her lover to fix up or she leaves. “…Boy, you know I got options, see I no dey like to dey talk much, if you no get my time boy I don run.”

She uses her storytelling and attention-grabbing lyrics while combining Afro-Soul and contemporary R&B to show her women’s power in relationships.

“Te Amo” was produced by Majeek, mixed and mastered by Extraordinaire.

Listen to the track below: