Connect with us

Music

New Music: Lucianne - Te Amo

BN TV Music

Rema Gives a Peek Into His Life as a Global Star in this interview with Korty EO

BN TV Music

Joeboy delivers an outstanding COLORS performance of his new single "Spiritual Gbedu" | Watch

Music

Listen to Sound Sultan's Posthumous Single "Friends"+ Music Video

Music

New Video: Burna Boy - Vanilla

Music

New Music: Blaq Jerzee feat. Phyno - Bags

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Check out the gripping teaser for Falz & Chiké's "Knee Down"

BN TV Music

It's Omah Lay's turn to beat the buzzer on Song Association with ELLE

Events Music

Here’s What You Missed at the Last Edition of Mainland BlockParty

BN TV Music

New Video: Skales feat. 1da Banton - Say You Bad

Music

New Music: Lucianne – Te Amo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the success of her debut single “More” earlier this year, British-Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Lucianne releases another enthralling single titled “Te Amo”, off her forthcoming EP.

In “Te Amo” (Translated from Spanish as “Love you”), Lucianne prides herself as a woman coveted by many wooers despite having issues with her current lover. “plenty plenty man, dem boku dey wait line, then you hurt me everytime,” telling her lover to fix up or she leaves. “…Boy, you know I got options, see I no dey like to dey talk much, if you no get my time boy I don run.”

She uses her storytelling and attention-grabbing lyrics while combining Afro-Soul and contemporary R&B to show her women’s power in relationships.

“Te Amo” was produced by Majeek, mixed and mastered by Extraordinaire.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Home by Dami Adetu | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday

BN Prose: The Spectator of Your Life by Queen Kolawole
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

Mfonobong Inyang: Perspectives For A Polity Inching Towards The Polls

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php